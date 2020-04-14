American Depository Receipts (ADR) are securities issued by U.S. banks that represent an ownership stake in a foreign company listed in the U.S. financial markets. The asset class allows investors to access foreign stocks without the complexity of dabbling in international markets.

ADRs were created to streamline investors’ access to foreign stocks. Without ADRs, investors wishing to invest in foreign stocks would need to exchange U.S. dollars for foreign currency, open a foreign brokerage account and then purchase the security on a foreign exchange.

With an ADR structure in place, a foreign company or investor who holds the underlying securities delivers them to a “depository” bank in the U.S. or a custodian in the company’s home country. The depository bank then issues the investor an ADR certificate that represents his or her ownership stake in the foreign company. From there, investors can trade their ADR shares in U.S. markets or over-the-counter just as they would trade a domestic company’s shares.

ADRs themselves are typically the units by which investors buy and sell on U.S. exchanges. They can be terminated or cancelled by the foreign issuer or depository bank that created them. When an ADR is terminated, it’s delisted from the U.S. exchange markets – but not before giving investors the opportunity to swap them for foreign securities.

