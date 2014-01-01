Welcome to Dividend.com
Consumer Finance Sub-Industry Dividends

Consumer Finance Sub-Industry Dividends

Consumer finance is a broad category that includes companies from across the financial services landscape. These companies typically include commercial banks, business payment services, money transfer services and other consumer financing services that offer credit or loan money directly to consumers in the form of credit cards, lines of credit and other financing solutions. These loans can either be secured or unsecured. The securities listed in this page are organized into two tables. The stock table includes relevant common stocks, ADRs and preferred shares, and the funds table includes relevant exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and institutional share class mutual funds. All securities have an active dividend policy and are either exchange-listed or domiciled in the United States. Dividend.com Premium members have access to premium data within each table. Premium data includes stock ratings (scored out of 5) for overall dividend quality, yield attractiveness, dividend reliability, earnings growth, valuation, and price momentum in addition to payout estimates for future dividends. Premium data is blocked for public users. The stock table is sorted in a descending order by market capitalization and the fund table is sorted in a descending order by net assets.

Consumer Finance Sub-Industry Dividend ETFs and Funds Results

Consumer Finance Sub-Industry Dividend Stocks Results

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Dividend.com Ratings*

Visa Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

V | Stock | Common

$213.31

+0.30%

$383.89 B

0.53%

$1.05

blocked
blocked
blocked
Mastercard Incorporated - Ordinary Shares - Class A

MA | Stock | Common

$334.78

-2.84%

$315.56 B

0.42%

$1.32

blocked
blocked
blocked
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

FIS | Stock | Common

$144.36

+1.88%

$82.27 B

1.06%

$1.40

blocked
blocked
blocked
American Express Co.

AXP | Stock | Common

$115.95

-1.21%

$79.00 B

1.63%

$1.60

blocked
blocked
blocked
Global Payments, Inc.

GPN | Stock | Common

$193.47

-0.10%

$52.16 B

0.13%

$0.23

blocked
blocked
blocked
Capital One Financial Corp.

COF | Stock | Common

$86.68

-0.31%

$36.00 B

2.03%

$1.60

blocked
blocked
blocked
Discover Financial Services

DFS | Stock | Common

$76.34

+0.20%

$21.00 B

2.45%

$1.68

blocked
blocked
blocked
Synchrony Financial

SYF | Stock | Common

$29.61

-0.80%

$16.04 B

3.13%

$0.86

blocked
blocked
blocked
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

JKHY | Stock | Common

$160.52

+1.06%

$11.73 B

1.04%

$1.60

blocked
blocked
blocked
Ally Financial Inc

ALLY | Stock | Common

$29.12

-2.51%

$10.58 B

2.40%

$0.68

blocked
blocked
blocked

