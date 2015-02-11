Western Union
Compare WU to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
WU Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
WU Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
WU Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
5.26%
|
25.00%
|
60.00%
|
1233.33%
|
0%
|
1
Trade WU using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading WU’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading WU’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.34%
|1.7
News
Public Storage Leads 166 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
Public Storage Leads 166 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Analyst Moves for July 9: AXS, WU, HSBC, DNKN, CNW
Abhishek Gupte
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades for July 9, we’ve...
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on June 12
Rupert Hadlow
|
Stock News: 7 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Friday June 12, 2015.
Analyst Moves: Wal-Mart, Omnicom Group, Molson Coors, More (WMT, OMC, TAP, More)
Shauna O'Brien
|
There were several big-name analyst moves before the opening bell on Wednesday.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Additional Links:
Western Union- (WU)-provides a range of money transfer and bill payment services worldwide. It offers various consumer-to-consumer money transfer services, primarily through a network of third-party agents using multi-currency and real-time money transfer processing systems. As of December 31, 2007, it offered its services through a network of approximately 335,000 agent locations in approximately 200 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) operates independently of First Data Corp. as of September 29, 2006.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.11
-$0.01
-8.333%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.70
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$18.26
$0.12
0.662%
$25.45
-$0.21
-0.818%
$3.20
$0.00
0.000%
$25.02
$0.00
0.000%
