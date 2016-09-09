NRG Energy Inc.
NRG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
NRG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NRG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
-48.94%
|
-77.78%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
Intel Corporation Leads 140 Securities Going Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Citigroup Inc. Leads 155 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
There are 155 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, October 29th.
News
Intel Corporation Leads 120 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 120 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, July 30th.
News
Wells Fargo Leads 110 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 110 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Jan 29.
Research
Trump's Victory
How Will Utilities Be Affected by Donald Trump's Win?
Aaron Levitt
|
How will utilities be affected by Donald Trump's victory?
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Utilities
Industry: Power Generation
Additional Links:
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is an integrated wholesale power generation and retail electricity company. NRG is a wholesale power generator engaged in the ownership and operation of power generation facilities; the trading of energy, capacity and related products, and the transacting in and trading of fuel and transportation services. NRG is a retail electricity company engaged in the supply of electricity, energy services, and cleaner energy products to retail electricity customers in deregulated markets through Reliant Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Energy Plus (collectively, the Retail Businesses). Finally, NRG is focused on the deployment and commercialization of potential disruptive technologies, like electric vehicles, distributed solar and smart meter technology. As of December 31, 2011, NRG's global generation portfolio included 47 fossil fuel plants, three Utility Scale Solar facilities and four wind farms, as well as Distributed Solar facilities.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.70
$0.64
1066.667%
$34.61
$0.97
2.883%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.34
$0.00
0.000%
$1.38
$0.15
12.195%
$5.77
-$0.04
-0.688%
$27.00
$1.00
3.846%
$0.21
$0.00
0.000%
$15.49
$0.62
4.169%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
