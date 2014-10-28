News
The Market Glance for April 24: Dow Earnings, First Quarter GDP to Drive Markets
Sam Bourgi
|
Banks, industrials and consumer goods stocks are all strongly represented in this week’s...
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|Yield on Cost
|2025e
|-
|-
|
2025-05-02
|2025-02-17
|2025-03-28
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2025-01-31
|2024-10-18
|2024-12-27
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|2024e
|-
|-
|
2024-10-31
|2024-07-19
|2024-09-27
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2024-08-01
|2024-05-17
|2024-06-28
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2024-05-02
|2024-02-16
|2024-03-29
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2024-01-31
|2023-10-20
|2023-12-29
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|2023e
|-
|-
|
2023-10-31
|2023-07-21
|2023-09-29
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2023-08-01
|2023-05-19
|2023-06-29
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2023-05-01
|2023-02-16
|2023-03-30
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|-
|
2023-01-31
|2022-10-20
|2022-12-29
|$0.2500
|Income, Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|1.73%
Dividend capture strategy is based on XRX’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Step 1: Buy XRX shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date
purchase date (estimate)
Jul 31, 2023
Upcoming Ex-dividend date
Aug 01, 2023
Step 2: SEll XRX shares when price recovers
sell date (estimate)
Aug 05, 2023
Avg Price Recovery
3.2 Days
Avg yield on cost
0.71%
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Technology Services
No company description available.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.25
$0.05
5.263%
$2.75
-$1.25
-31.250%
$0.01
$0.01
-100.000%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$151.70
-$0.61
-0.400%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.00
$0.05
2.564%
$184.87
$0.72
0.391%
