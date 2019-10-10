This company provides end-user and embedded text imaging solutions and services for use in print, Web, and mobile environments that enable people to create and consume content on various devices. It offers a collection of approximately 170,000 font products consisting of its own and third-party owned fonts through its e-commerce Websites, including fonts.com, linotype.com, ascenderfonts.com, and itcfonts.com; a Web font service through webfonts.fonts.com for Website design; monotype, linotype, ITC, and ascender originals typeface libraries; custom font design services for corporate branding and identity; and PCL 6 and PostScript 3 font collections. The company also provides font scaling, compression, and rasterizing technologies; text layout engines that enable consumer electronic devices to display multilingual text; printer driver kits, which enable printer manufacturers to create customized laser printer drivers; ColorSet imaging tools that give printer manufacturers control over color reproduction; and page description language software that enables printer manufacturers to simplify product development. In addition, it offers Fontwise, a font license management solution; FontExplorer X Pro and FontExplorer X Server font management solutions for managing and accessing fonts; and SpectraWorks, a graphical user interface development suite for developing embedded graphical user interfaces. The companys software technologies embedded in various consumer electronics, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, e-book readers, tablets, automotive displays, digital cameras, navigation devices, digital televisions, set-top boxes, and consumer appliances, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. Its customers include consumer electronic device manufacturers, independent software vendors, and content creators. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.