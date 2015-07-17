Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics
VGT | ETF |
$326.82
-0.38%
$41.47 B
0.83%
$2.83
33.05%
0.10%
RELL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
RELL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
RELL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
200.00%
|
50.00%
|
1
Trade RELL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading RELL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading RELL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Wells Fargo Leads 55 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 55 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, July 31.
News
Wells Fargo Leads 139 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 139 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Jan. 30.
News
Market Wrap-up for July 17 – The Week in Review
Rupert Hadlow
|
An overview of the market this week. Sentiment stepped up a gear this...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Semiconductors
Additional Links:
Richardson Electronics- (RELL)-provides engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the radio frequency (RF), wireless and power conversion, electron device, and display systems markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: RF, Wireless, and Power; Electron Device; and Display Systems. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1,269.13
-$10.88
-0.850%
$378.65
-$1.28
-0.337%
$8.14
$0.02
0.246%
$21.66
-$0.06
-0.276%
$52.51
$0.36
0.690%
$11.25
$1.00
9.756%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.45
$0.01
0.694%
$12.80
-$0.10
-0.775%
$49.32
$0.56
1.148%
