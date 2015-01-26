Xilinx
Compare XLNX to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.23%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|4.4
|2.58%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.55%
|48.37%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.25%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|4.8
|2.25%
|54.25%
|10.73%
|9
XLNX Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
XLNX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
XLNX Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
2.80%
13.08%
31.25%
153.45%
0%
9
Trade XLNX using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading XLNX’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading XLNX’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.1
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.14%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.12%
|1.4
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.28%
|1.4
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.34%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
IBM and Metlife Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Boeing Company Leads 96 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Intel Leads 112 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
Intel leads 112 stocks going ex-dividend this week.
News
Chevron Corp Leads 148 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
Chevron Corp Leads 148 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NASDAQ Dividends: History, Yields, Payers, and More
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here is an overview of the NASDAQ dividend stocks.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Semiconductors
Additional Links:
Xilinx (XLNX) engages in the design, development, and marketing of programmable logic solutions. Its solutions include advanced integrated circuits, software design tools, predefined system functions delivered as intellectual property cores, design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. Xilinx is largely affected by its ability to continue to invent new and better technologies. As well, the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, and Xilinx is affected by upturns and downturns in the industry. Xilinx has been paying a dividend since 2004, and has increased them every year since then. Xilinx pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
$148.45
-$3.17
-2.091%
$19.05
$19.05
0.000%
$82.91
$82.91
15.153%
$11.50
$0.75
6.977%
$124.89
$0.08
0.064%
$4.52
$0.11
2.494%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.00
$0.11
3.806%
