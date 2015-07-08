Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products
Compare MXIM to Popular Technology Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
VGT | ETF |
$326.82
-0.38%
$41.47 B
0.83%
$2.83
33.05%
0.10%
MXIM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MXIM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MXIM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.82%
|
49.21%
|
74.07%
|
135.00%
|
0%
|
0
Trade MXIM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MXIM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MXIM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Union Pacific Corporation Increases Dividend by 9.6%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Securities increasing dividend and going ex-dividend this week
News
Bank of America Increases Dividend by 60%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, Bank of America, alongside 14 other major stocks, increases its dividend.
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for July 8
Abhishek Gupte
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades for July 8, we’ve...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Wearable Technology: Now Everyone Can Be Dick Tracy
Aaron Levitt
|
Wearable tech has made it to the mainstream.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Semiconductors
Additional Links:
Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) - this company engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits/analog circuits worldwide. It also offers a range of high-frequency design processes and capabilities that could be used in custom designs. The company primarily serves industrial, communications, consumer, and computing markets. It markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$19.13
-$0.33
-1.696%
$117.92
$0.35
0.298%
$81.41
-$0.61
-0.744%
$183.31
-$2.66
-1.430%
$4.50
-$0.07
-1.532%
$208.40
-$4.69
-2.201%
$0.43
$0.00
0.000%
$12.30
$0.05
0.408%
$315.21
-$5.72
-1.782%
$0.22
$0.02
10.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
MXIM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover