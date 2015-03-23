Cypress Semiconductor
Cypress Semiconductor
CY Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CY Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
300.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
Bits, Bytes & Dividend Potential from the Semiconductor Sector
Aaron Levitt
|
The tech sub-sector was one of the best-performing corners of the market last...
News
Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday, March 24
Shauna O'Brien
|
There are several stocks going ex-dividend on Tuesday, March 24
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Semiconductors
Additional Links:
Cypress Semiconductor (CY) - this company delivers various high-performance, mixed-signal, programmable solutions. Its products include programmable system-on-chip (PSoC) products, capacitive sensing and touchscreen solutions, universal serial bus (USB) controllers, wirelessUSB, CyFi low-power radio frequency, programmable clocks, and buffers. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation offers communication products, peripheral controllers, dual-port interconnects, programmable logic devices, and power PSoC, as well as line of switches, cable drivers, and equalizers for the professional video market. It also provides peripheral bridge controllers, dual-port memories, physical layer devices, and programmable logic devices; and designs and manufactures SRAM products and nonvolatile memories, which are used to store and retrieve data in networking, wireless infrastructure and handsets, computation, consumer, automotive, industrial, and various electronic systems, as well as provides image sensor products that are used in industrial, medical, and aeronautic applications. In addition, the company offers a wireless pneumatic thermostat that enables remote temperature sensing and control; a wireless gauge reader, which clips onto the face of existing gauges to capture and transmit data; a wireless steam trap monitor that detects leaks and failures; a wireless transducer reader, which provides energy-use characterization and baseline data for audits; and optical navigation sensors. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation serves consumer, computation, data communications, automotive, medical, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, trading companies, and representative firms. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$151.62
-$1.98
-1.289%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.45
-$0.35
-2.966%
$51.92
-$1.71
-3.189%
$18.12
-$0.24
-1.307%
$0.07
$0.01
16.667%
$20.00
$10.00
100.000%
$13.24
$0.00
0.000%
$360.05
$3.22
0.902%
$74.00
$1.00
1.370%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
CY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover