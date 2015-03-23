Cypress Semiconductor (CY) - this company delivers various high-performance, mixed-signal, programmable solutions. Its products include programmable system-on-chip (PSoC) products, capacitive sensing and touchscreen solutions, universal serial bus (USB) controllers, wirelessUSB, CyFi low-power radio frequency, programmable clocks, and buffers. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation offers communication products, peripheral controllers, dual-port interconnects, programmable logic devices, and power PSoC, as well as line of switches, cable drivers, and equalizers for the professional video market. It also provides peripheral bridge controllers, dual-port memories, physical layer devices, and programmable logic devices; and designs and manufactures SRAM products and nonvolatile memories, which are used to store and retrieve data in networking, wireless infrastructure and handsets, computation, consumer, automotive, industrial, and various electronic systems, as well as provides image sensor products that are used in industrial, medical, and aeronautic applications. In addition, the company offers a wireless pneumatic thermostat that enables remote temperature sensing and control; a wireless gauge reader, which clips onto the face of existing gauges to capture and transmit data; a wireless steam trap monitor that detects leaks and failures; a wireless transducer reader, which provides energy-use characterization and baseline data for audits; and optical navigation sensors. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation serves consumer, computation, data communications, automotive, medical, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, trading companies, and representative firms. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.