FLIR Systems
Compare FLIR to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
FLIR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
FLIR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
FLIR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
6.25%
|
41.67%
|
70.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade FLIR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading FLIR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading FLIR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Hardware
Additional Links:
FLIR Systems (FLIR) - this company designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and stabilized camera systems worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Thermography, Commercial Vision Systems, and Government Systems. The Thermography division offers hand-held thermal imaging systems for various industrial and commercial applications, including high-end predictive and preventative maintenance, research and development, test and measurement, leak detection, scientific analysis, manufacturing process control, building inspection, and gas detection. It serves research and development facilities, universities, industrial companies, utility companies, building inspectors, electrical contractors, thermography consultants, damage restoration contractors, and other commercial enterprises. The Commercial Vision Systems division provides camera cores, readout integrated circuits, and other sub-components to original equipment manufacturers, as well as offers infrared detectors. It also sells focal plane arrays and camera cores to third parties on an OEM basis. This segment markets its products to automotive suppliers, aircraft manufacturers and dealers, marine electronics dealers, integrators of security systems, and news gathering agencies. The Government Systems division provides hand-held and fixed mounted products for a range of applications, such as force protection, counter terrorism, search and rescue, perimeter security, navigation safety, law enforcement, narcotics detection, maritime and border patrol, and anti-piracy. It serves government agencies, including military, paramilitary, and police forces, as well as defense contractors and aircraft manufacturers. FLIR Systems, Inc. distributes its products through a direct sales force, independent representatives and distributors, dealers, application engineers, and service and training centers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.03
-$0.03
-50.000%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$9.00
$1.00
12.500%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$5.17
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
