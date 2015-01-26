Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. Suspends Dividend Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Western Digital Corp. Suspends Dividend
News
Comcast Corporation Leads 130 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 130 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 26.
News
U.S. Bancorp Leads 140 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 140 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 26.
News
Chubb Limited Leads 70 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 70 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Dec 25.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NASDAQ Dividends: History, Yields, Payers, and More
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here is an overview of the NASDAQ dividend stocks.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Hardware
Additional Links:
This company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of storage products that enable people to create, manage, experience, and preserve digital content. The company principally offers hard drives comprising 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch form factors. It offers hard drives for performance enterprise and capacity enterprise, as well as solid-state drives for embedded applications under the HGST Ultrastar, WD RE, WD XE, and WD SiliconDrive brand names; hard drives and solid-state drives for desktop and mobile PCs under the HGST Deskstar, HGST Travelstar, WD Black, WD Blue, WD Green, WD Red, and WD VelociRaptor brand names; and drives used in consumer electronics, and entertainment and navigation systems used in automobiles under the HGST Cinemaster, HGST Endurastar, WD, and HGST iVDR brand names. It also offers hard drives embedded into WD, HGST, and G-Technology-branded external storage appliances with capacities ranging from 500 GB to 12 TB and using various interfaces, such as USB 2.0, USB 3.0, external SATA, FireWire, and Ethernet network connections. The company sells its products to computer manufacturers, resellers, and retailers worldwide. It serves markets addressing storage opportunities, including enterprise and cloud data centers, client, consumer electronics, backup, the Internet, and other markets, such as automotive and home and small office networking. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
