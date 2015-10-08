InterDigital, Inc.
InterDigital, Inc.
Compare IDCC to Popular Dividend Stocks
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
IDCC Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
IDCC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
IDCC Dividend Growth
Trade IDCC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading IDCC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading IDCC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
News & Research
News
News
Procter & Gamble Co Leads 30 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 30 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, April 16.
News
Sovran Self Storage Leads 117 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
Sovran Self Storage Leads 117 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
News
Yum Brands Leads 126 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
Ani G
|
Yum Brands Leads 126 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week
News
Stock News: 5 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Friday, October 9
Ani G
|
There are five stocks of note going ex-dividend on Friday, October 9. We've...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Technology
Industry: Hardware
Additional Links:
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - this company engages in the design and development of digital wireless technologies for use in cellular and wireless IEEE 802 related products. It also develops solutions for enhancing bandwidth availability and network capacity, wireless security and seamless connectivity, and mobility across networks and devices. In addition, the company licenses its technologies and mobile broadband modem solutions (modem IP, know-how, and reference platforms) to mobile device manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and other equipment producers that manufacture, use, and sell digital cellular products. InterDigital's solutions are incorporated in various products, including mobile devices, such as cellular phones, wireless personal digital assistants and notebook computers, and data cards; base stations and other wireless infrastructure equipment; and components for wireless devices. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
IDCC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover