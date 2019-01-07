UDR Inc.
UDR Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
5.68%
16.13%
33.00%
103.01%
27.66%
10
How much you could have earned from trading UDR’s dividend
Apartment REITs Show No Signs of Slowing
Aaron Levitt
For investors, the trends propelling apartment REITs make the sector a prime play...
REITs: Dividends Will Matter More Going Forward
Aaron Levitt
When it comes to the markets, last year’s losers are often this year’s...
Rising Rents Are Great for Apartment REITs
Aaron Levitt
The sector has been a top performer since the recession.
AT&T Leads Securities Going Ex-Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
UDR Inc.- (UDR)-operates as a self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns, acquires, renovates, develops, and manages middle-market apartment communities. The company targets young professionals, blue-collar families, single parent households, older singles, immigrants, and non related parties. As of June 30, 2005, the company's portfolio included 263 communities with 77,289 apartment homes nationwide. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$100.20
$0.00
0.000%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$25.13
-$0.16
-0.633%
$10.30
$0.13
1.278%
$22.95
-$0.18
-0.778%
$23.63
-$0.19
-0.798%
$6.26
-$0.01
-0.159%
$5.40
-$0.07
-1.280%
$2.35
$0.04
1.732%
