New Senior Investment Group Inc
New Senior Investment Group Inc
Compare SNR to Popular Real Estate Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
SNR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SNR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
SNR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-33.33%
|
-50.00%
|
126.09%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade SNR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SNR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SNR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Gold Fields Limited Decreases Dividend by 67%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
News
Reynolds American Leads 120 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 120 stocks include nine dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
News
Wal-Mart Leads 206 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 206 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, March 6.
News
Can Aflac Keep Quacking Loud Enough?
Aaron Levitt
|
Can Aflac Keep Quacking Loud Enough?
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top High Yield Dividend Stocks with Low Volatility
Mike Deane
|
Many conservative investors are often seeking out safe dividend stocks.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
No company description available.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$16.31
-$0.32
-1.924%
$100.20
$0.00
0.000%
$25.08
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$25.13
-$0.16
-0.633%
$23.81
$0.04
0.168%
$10.06
$0.07
0.701%
$11.48
-$0.02
-0.174%
$12.46
$0.09
0.728%
$11.87
-$0.61
-4.888%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
SNR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover