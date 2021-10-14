Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex-Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retirement
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Phillips Edison & Company Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class B

Stock (OTC)
PHEC
Dividend policy
Reinitiated
Price as of:
$32.0 +4.99 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.08
Yield (Fwd)
4.00%
PHEC: OTC (Stock)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class B

Dividend policy
Reinitiated
Price as of:
$32.0 +4.99 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.08
Yield (Fwd)
4.00%
PHEC: OTC (Stock)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class B

Dividend policy
Reinitiated
Price as of:
$32.0 +4.99 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.08
Yield (Fwd)
4.00%

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Phillips Edison & Company Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class B

PHEC | stock

$32.00

18.47%

-

4.00%

$1.08

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
0.0 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Oct
Forward Payout Ratio
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Monthly
Real Estate Avg Yield
4.52%
10 best real-estate dividend stocks
Market Cap
N/A
Day’s Range
$32.0 - $32.0
Volume
250
52 Wk Low/High
$7.16 - $40.0
Percent off 52 Wk High
-20.00%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Phillips Edison & Company Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class B

PHEC | stock

$32.00

18.47%

-

4.00%

$1.08

-

PHEC's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
-73.6%
Next Amount
$0.0900
Next Pay Date
Nov 01, 2021
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Last Amount
$0.3403
Last Pay Date
Jan 07, 2021
Type
Regular
Freq
Monthly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Oct 14, 2021

PHEC Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

PHEC Dividend Growth

1 Year Annualized Growth

3 Year Annualized Growth

5 Year Annualized Growth

10 Year Annualized Growth

20 Year Annualized Growth

Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0

Dividend Capture Strategy for PHEC

Dividend capture strategy is based on PHEC’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy PHEC shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll PHEC shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

0.0 Days

Avg yield on cost

N/A

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for October.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

© 2020&nbsp Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer

PHEC Payout History (Paid and Declared)

Declared
Paid
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×