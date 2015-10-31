Highwood Properties
Highwood Properties
Compare HIW to Popular Real Estate Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
HIW Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HIW Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HIW Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.70%
|
11.76%
|
11.76%
|
11.76%
|
-13.24%
|
1
Trade HIW using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HIW’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HIW’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Visa Inc Increases Dividend by 7.7%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week. The...
News
Office REITs, Better Than Expected
Aaron Levitt
|
Office REITs could still be some of the best bargains around.
News
Smaller Office REITs Are Starting to Shine
Aaron Levitt
|
Investors looking to diversify into REITs may want to consider small office REITs.
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Highwoods Properties- (HIW)-is a fully integrated, self-administered real estate investment trust (<span id="bwanpa8"></span>REIT<span id="bwanpa9"></span>) that provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. At December 31, 2007, the Company owned or had an interest in 378 in-service office, industrial and retail properties encompassing approximately 33.9 million square feet. Highwoods also owns 634 acres of development land. Highwoods is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and its properties and development land are located in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.91
$0.03
3.409%
$6.41
-$0.01
-0.156%
$27.17
-$0.19
-0.694%
$25.34
$0.00
0.000%
$24.21
$0.43
1.808%
$1.85
-$0.10
-5.128%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
$0.63
$0.63
0.000%
$6.38
$0.13
2.080%
$0.45
$0.45
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
HIW Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover