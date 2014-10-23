HCP Inc.
HCP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HCP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HCP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
-29.36%
|
-32.11%
|
-19.57%
|
6.47%
|
0
Trade HCP using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HCP’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HCP’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Healthcare REITs Still Offer Value
Aaron Levitt
|
There’s no denying that healthcare is one of the biggest trends of the...
News
Healthcare REITs’ Prognosis Is Great
Aaron Levitt
|
Our aging population means pretty big things ahead for the owners and operators...
News
Market Wrap for February 17: Trump Trade Back on After Busy Week
Aaron Levitt
|
It seems the Trump trade is back on.
News
The Market Glance for February 13: AIG Looks to Its Transition
Aaron Levitt
|
If there has been one common trend so far in 2017, it would...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top 20 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats
Shauna O'Brien
|
This article highlights the highest yielding companies that have raised their dividend every...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Dividend.com Guide to Investing in ETFs
Shauna O'Brien
|
ETFs can be a great option for dividend investors who are seeking additional...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
HCP Inc.(HCP) is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the healthcare sector. The company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It primarily invests in healthcare properties in the areas of senior housing, life sciences, medical offices, hospitals and skilled nursing. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California and was founded in 1985.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$26.24
$26.24
-1.791%
$28.75
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.93
$0.03
3.333%
$25.46
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$1.05
$0.00
0.000%
$90.00
$90.00
0.000%
