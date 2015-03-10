Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
News & Research
News
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for June 22
Rupert Hadlow
|
Today's Upgrades and Downgrades for notable dividend-paying stocks.
News
Market Wrap-up for Mar. 10 - What's a Yieldco?
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
Highlighting the latest investment structure, which promises to offer attractive yields.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) is a finance company that provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. The company finances projects including solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, natural gas, water, communications infrastructure, and energy efficiency projects. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.
