Getty Realty Corp
Getty Realty Corp
Compare GTY to Popular Real Estate Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
GTY Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GTY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GTY Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
8.40%
|
37.86%
|
73.17%
|
-24.87%
|
255.00%
|
1
Trade GTY using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GTY’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GTY’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Aaron's, Inc. Increases Dividend by 16.67%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
News
Market Wrap for March 11: Dollar General Makes a Few More Dollars
Aaron Levitt
|
Dividend.com sums up the most important markets events that took place during the...
News
Market Glance for March 7: Dollar General Looks to Make a Few Dollars
Aaron Levitt
|
Dividend.com takes a look at the most important market events for the upcoming...
News
Getty Realty Corp.: This REIT is Long on Convenience Stores
Ani G
|
The REIT Getty Realty might be a good way to keep earning dividend...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Real Estate
Industry: Reit
Additional Links:
Getty Realty Corp- (GTY)-is the largest publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in ownership and leasing of convenience store/gas station properties and petroleum distribution terminals. The Company owns and leases approximately 1,100 properties throughout the United States. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for in a different way, so please consult with a tax advisor. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$5.25
-$0.09
-1.685%
$26.24
$26.24
-1.791%
$23.32
-$0.10
-0.427%
$5.42
-$0.10
-1.812%
$28.75
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$22.87
$0.22
0.971%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
GTY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover