Analysis
View Ratings

Name

As of 12/22/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

  & DIV

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
10.6 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Dec
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Real Estate Avg Yield
4.86%
5 best real estate dividend stocks
Market Cap
N/A
Day’s Range
$12.52 - $13.09
Volume
40,800
52 Wk Low/High
$11.38 - $19.56
Percent off 52 Wk High
-33.13%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

BPYPM's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.3906
Next Pay Date
Dec 31, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.3906
Last Pay Date
Sep 29, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Nov 30, 2023

Ratings - BPYPM

Dividend Safety

?

Years of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

?

Forward dividend yield

Returns Risk

?

Beta.

Returns Potential

?

Price target upside according to sell-side analysts.

Quant Recommendation - BPYPM

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

Maximize Income Goal

See Best High Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top maximize income ideas.

Retirement Income Goal

See Best Dividend Protection Stocks Model Portfolio for our top retirement income ideas.

Monthly Income Goal

See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Growth Stocks Model Portfolio for our top growth ideas.

Income & Growth Goal

See Best Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas.

Sector Income & Growth Goal

See Best Real Estate Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas in Real Estate.

BPYPM Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-12-30
 2025-11-03 2025-11-28 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2025-09-30
 2025-08-01 2025-08-29 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2025-06-30
 2025-05-02 2025-05-30 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2025-03-31
 2025-02-07 2025-02-28 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2024e - -
2024-12-30
 2024-11-01 2024-11-29 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2024-09-30
 2024-08-02 2024-08-30 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2024-06-28
 2024-05-03 2024-05-31 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2024-03-29
 2024-02-08 2024-02-28 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2023e - -
2023-12-31
 2023-11-13 2023-11-30 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.91%
2023-09-29
 2023-08-11 2023-08-31 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.49%
2023-06-30
 2023-05-04 2023-05-31 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.59%
2023-03-31
 2023-02-06 2023-02-28 $0.3906 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - 2.11%

BPYPM Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$1.56

300.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

$1.56

0.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024e

$1.56

0.00%

58.74%

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for BPYPM

Dividend capture strategy is based on BPYPM’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy BPYPM shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

Purchase Date

Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Date

Feb 28, 2024

Step 2: SEll BPYPM shares when price recovers

Sell Date (Estimate)

Mar 10, 2024

Avg Price Recovery

10.625 Days

Avg yield on cost

2.05%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for December.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Real Estate

Industry: Real Estate Owners Developers

No company description available.

