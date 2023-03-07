Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

Stock (NYSE)
TFPM
Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$13.3 -0.25 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.20
Yield (Fwd)
1.50%
TFPM: NYSE (Stock)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

Payout Change
No Change
Price as of:
$13.3 -0.25 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.20
Yield (Fwd)
1.50%
TFPM: NYSE (Stock)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

$13.3 0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.20
Yield (Fwd)
1.50%
Payout Change
No Change
Analysis
View Ratings

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

TFPM | stock

$13.30

-1.85%

$2.15 B

1.50%

$0.20

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
0.5 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Mar
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
41.20%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Materials Avg Yield
N/A
3 best material dividend stocks
Market Cap
$2.155 B
Day’s Range
$13.09 - $13.41
Volume
99,700
52 Wk Low/High
$10.36 - $16.6
Percent off 52 Wk High
-19.88%
FY1 PE
27.40x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$0.49 / 23.15%

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp

TFPM | stock

$13.30

-1.85%

$2.15 B

1.50%

$0.20

-

TFPM's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.0500
Next Pay Date
Mar 15, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.0500
Last Pay Date
Dec 15, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Mar 02, 2023

Ratings - TFPM

Dividend Safety

A+

-0.5x net debt / ntm ebitda. More cash than debt.

Yield Attractiveness

C

1.46% forward dividend yield. Bottom 50%.

Returns Risk

A+

0.2% short interest. Low controversy.

Returns Potential

A

12% price target upside from sell-side analysts. Top 40%.

Quant Recommendation - TFPM

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for TFPM are paid quarterly. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Materials sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Materials Dividend Stocks

TFPM Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2023e - -
2023-03-15
 2023-02-21 2023-03-02 $0.0500 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.36%
2022 $0.1000 -
2022-12-15
 2022-11-07 2022-11-29 $0.0500 Income Regular Quarterly - 0.42%
2022-09-15
 2022-08-09 - $0.0500 Income Regular Quarterly - -

TFPM Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.10

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

$0.05

-50.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for TFPM

Dividend capture strategy is based on TFPM’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy TFPM shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll TFPM shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

0.5 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.39%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for March.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Materials

Industry: Metals Mining

No company description available.

Related Companies

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

Asia Broadband Inc

$0.03

$0.00

0.000%

Aftermath Silver Ltd

$0.18

-$0.01

-5.263%

Almadex Minerals Ltd

$0.25

$0.00

0.000%

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corp.

$0.03

$0.01

50.000%

Acacia Mining Plc

$3.09

$0.24

8.421%

First Majestic Silver Corporation

$6.15

-$0.28

-4.355%

Acacia Mining Plc - ADR

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corporation

$0.04

$0.00

0.000%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

$0.03

$0.00

0.000%

Gensource Potash Corp

$0.02

-$0.07

-77.778%

© 2020&nbsp Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer

TFPM Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×