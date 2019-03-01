Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR
Randgold Resources, Ltd. ADR
Slowing Buybacks Could Push Focus Towards Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
With buyback activity stalling, investors could benefit by focusing on dividends.
News
The Cyclicals Could Be a Good Bet for Dividend Seekers
Aaron Levitt
|
It might take some thinking outside the box. And, counterintuitively, the cyclical names...
News
Gold Miners Could Glitter for Dividend Investors
Aaron Levitt
|
With gold now shining bright, miners can make for a compelling buy for...
News
The Market Wrap for March 1: Déjà Vu – The Fed & China Are Back on Top
Aaron Levitt
|
It’s beginning to feel a bit old hat as many of the previous...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
This company engages in the exploration and mining of gold deposits in west and central Africa. The company holds a 80% controlling interest in the Loulo mine and Gounkoto mine, as well as a 50% interest in Morila mine located in Mali; a 89% controlling interest in the Tongon mine located in the neighboring country of Côte dIvoire; a 83.25% controlling interest in the Massawa project in Senegal; and a 45% interest in the Kibali project, which is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As of December 31, 2011, it had proven and probable reserves of 16.28 million ounces of gold. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.
