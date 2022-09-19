Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability.
|
2022-08-23
|2022-07-29
|2022-08-09
|$0.5000
|Income, Non-Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|2.30%
|
2022-05-18
|2022-04-29
|2022-05-09
|$0.5000
|Initial, Non-Qualified
|Regular
|Quarterly
|-
|2.77%
Dividend capture strategy is based on SIRE’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Step 1: Buy SIRE shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date
purchase date (estimate)
N/A
Upcoming Ex-dividend date
N/A
Step 2: SEll SIRE shares when price recovers
sell date (estimate)
N/A
Avg Price Recovery
13.0 Days
Avg yield on cost
2.53%
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
% Change
$1.75
-$0.02
-1.130%
$6.60
$0.10
1.538%
$0.24
-$0.02
-7.692%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.52
-$0.01
-1.887%
$0.05
$0.00
0.000%
$0.76
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
-$0.01
-50.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
