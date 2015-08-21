Globe Specialty Metals
Globe Specialty Metals
Compare GSM to Popular Materials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$1.00
0.00%
$80.05 B
2.03%
$0.00
0.00%
0.20%
GSM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GSM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GSM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade GSM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GSM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GSM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Globe Specialty Metals Sees a 25% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
Every day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts. Here are the...
News
Earnings for August 26: CHS, JKHY, GSM & More
Abhishek Gupte
|
There were several companies that reported earnings on Wednesday morning. We’ve highlighted a...
News
Market Wrap-Up for August 21: The Week in Review
Rupert Hadlow
|
We highlight the biggest market events for the week ended August 21.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
Additional Links:
Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) - This company produces silicon metal and silicon-based alloys. The company offers chemical and metallurgical grade silicon metal, which is used as a raw material in making silicone compounds, aluminum, and polysilicon. It also produces silicon-based alloy products, including ferrosilicon; magnesium-ferrosilicon-based alloys known as nodularizers; ferrosilicon-based alloys known as inoculants; calcium silicon; and cored wire alloys, silicomanganese, and silica fume. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers, as well as auto companies and their suppliers, ductile iron foundries, manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips, and concrete producers. The company operates in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, the People?s Republic of China, and Poland. It also manufactures carbon and graphite electrodes for its own plants, and other silicon metal and alloy producers, primarily in Asia. The company was formerly known as International Metal Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. in November 2006. Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.09
$0.00
0.000%
$0.13
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$0.25
$0.00
0.000%
$0.07
$0.00
0.000%
$0.66
$0.01
1.538%
$0.49
$0.00
0.000%
$1.32
-$0.05
-3.650%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
GSM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover