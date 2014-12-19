Alcoa
Compare AA to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
AA Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AA Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade AA using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading AA’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading AA’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Caterpillar Climbs 4 Places on Most Watched Stocks List With Strong 2018 Outlook
Anish Sharma
|
Last week Caterpillar upgraded its 2018 profit outlook as it now expects its...
News
Trending: Aluminum and Steel in Spotlight as Trump Signs Watered Down Tariff Order
Iuri Struta
|
Dividend.com analyzes the search patterns of our visitors each week.
News
The Market Wrap for July 15th: Alcoa Gets a Big Beat
Aaron Levitt
|
The Market Wrap for July 15th: Alcoa Gets a Big Beat
News
The Market Glance for July 11: Alcoa Kicks It Off
Aaron Levitt
|
The Market Glance for July 11: Alcoa Kicks It Off
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
5 Stocks That Are Bellwethers for the U.S. Economy
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
Stocks that signal where the U.S. economy is headed.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
10 Charts to Put Apple's Cash and Earnings in Perspective
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
The spotlight has been on Apple (AAPL) as the company continues to grow...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividends in Focus: The Dow 30
Shauna O'Brien
|
Dividend investors are often attracted to stocks included in the Dow 30. Here...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Forget Apple Stock, Invest in Apple's Suppliers (AAPL)
Jared Cummans
|
A look at Apple's suppliers and what goes into its popular products.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Metals Mining
Additional Links:
Alcoa- (AA) is a aluminum company that operates in 31 countries. The company focuses on the technology, mining, refining, smelting, fabricating, and recycling of aluminum. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in New York, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.15
-$0.11
-42.308%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.08
$0.08
0.000%
$0.04
$0.00
0.000%
$7.27
$0.02
0.276%
$0.35
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.01
-100.000%
