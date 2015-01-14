This company engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of uncoated freesheet paper, papergrade, fluff, and specialty pulp products in North America. The company operates in two segments, Papers and Paper Merchants. The Papers segment offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers, which are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers. It also provides commercial printing and publishing papers consisting uncoated freesheet papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses and digital printing; and publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers used primarily in book publishing applications, such as textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents. In addition, this segment offers converting and specialty papers, which consist of base papers that are converted into finished products, such as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. It sells papers to paper merchants, office equipment manufacturers, stationers, retail outlets, commercial printers, converters, and end users. The Paper Merchants segment involves in purchasing, warehousing, selling, and distributing business papers, printing and publishing papers, and industrial products to commercial printers, publishers, quick copy firms, catalog and retail companies, and institutional entities. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.