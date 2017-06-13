Universal Forest Products
Universal Forest Products
Compare UFPI to Popular Materials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$1.00
0.00%
$80.05 B
2.03%
$0.00
0.00%
0.20%
UFPI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
UFPI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
UFPI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
11.11%
|
37.93%
|
96.72%
|
361.54%
|
1500.00%
|
1
Trade UFPI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading UFPI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading UFPI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
4 Dividend Stocks to Own in the Lumber Industry
Sam Bourgi
|
It didn’t take long for U.S. President Donald Trump to reignite one of...
News
How Can Investors Play the Canada-U.S. Lumber Rift?
Sam Bourgi
|
A long-standing trade rift between Canada and the United States has intensified in...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Materials
Industry: Construction Materials
Additional Links:
Universal Forest Products- (UFPI)-engages in the engineering, manufacture, treatment, distribution, and installation of lumber, composite wood, plastic, and other building products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Universal Forest Products was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$7.00
-$5.20
-42.623%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.56
$0.07
14.286%
$7.58
-$0.24
-3.069%
$8.30
$8.30
0.000%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$2.95
$0.42
16.601%
$0.32
$0.00
0.000%
$39.80
-$0.83
-2.043%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
UFPI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover