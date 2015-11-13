MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group
Compare MDU to Popular Materials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$1.00
0.00%
$80.05 B
2.03%
$0.00
0.00%
0.20%
MDU Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MDU Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MDU Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.52%
|
7.95%
|
13.99%
|
30.92%
|
123.63%
|
1
Trade MDU using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MDU’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MDU’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Automatic Data Processing Inc. Increases Dividend by 14.49%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
News
Nike Increases Dividend by 12.5%
Ani G
|
Nike, with a market cap of $85 billion, is the stock with the...
News
Prudential Finance stands out from 60 stocks that Increased Dividends this week
Ani G
|
Prudential Finance stands out from 60 stocks that Increased Dividends this week
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Construction Materials
Additional Links:
MDU Resources Group- (MDU)-operates as a natural resource company in the United States. Its Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2007, the company provided electric services to approximately 120,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers located in 177 communities; and sold natural gas to approximately 234,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 145 communities. MDU Resources Group was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$38.28
$38.28
-2.719%
$7.58
$0.00
0.000%
$128.23
$0.50
0.391%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.00
$0.75
300.000%
$55.80
$1.05
1.918%
$258.97
$2.11
0.821%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
MDU Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover