Sasol
Compare SSL to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|16
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
SSL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
SSL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
SSL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-56.24%
|
-61.18%
|
-79.32%
|
-62.40%
|
0%
|
0
Trade SSL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading SSL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading SSL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Additional Links:
Sasol ADR's - (SSL)-operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates coal mines; produces synthesis gas through coal gasification and natural gas reforming, using its proprietary technology to convert synthesis gas into synthetic fuel components, chemical feedstock, and pipeline gas; markets refined liquid fuel products, including gasoline, fuel alcohol, diesel, jet fuel, illuminating paraffin, LPG, fuel oils, motor and industrial lubricants, and bitumen; and distributes and markets natural gas. Sasol was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.
