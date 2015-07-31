Olin Corp
Compare OLN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
OLN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
OLN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
OLN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
-11.11%
|
1
News & Research
News
News
Health Care vs. Commodities: Finding the Best Strategy
Calder Lamb
|
We discuss how health care and commodities dividends can help protect your portfolio...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
An Unlikely Driver in the Soaring Firearm Market
Calder Lamb
|
Below we take a look at the firearm market. Companies involved, and an...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Additional Links:
Olin <span style="font-size: 12px">(OLN)<span style="color: #3d7401"></span></span> -the company engages in the manufacture and sale of chlor alkali products to commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. Olin is also involved in government contract work and makes small arms ammunition, Winchester rifles, and coin blanks for the U.S. mint. Olin was founded in 1892. It was formerly known as Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Olin Corporation in 1969. The company is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.
