LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries
Compare LYB to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|11
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|12
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-100.00%
|14
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
LYB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
LYB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
LYB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
3.75%
|
24.62%
|
53.70%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade LYB using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading LYB’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading LYB’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.11%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.3600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.33%
|1.7
News & Research
News
News
Bank of America Leads 213 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
There are 213 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, February 27.
News
Analyst Moves: McDonald's Corporation, United Parcel Service, Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc, More (MCD, UPS, PIR, More)
Mike Deane
|
We look at important analyst moves from January 26th.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Materials
Industry: Chemicals
Additional Links:
LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) - this company manufactures and sells chemicals and polymers worldwide. The company's Olefins and Polyolefins segment offers olefins, including ethylene; olefins co-products, such as propylene, butadiene, and aromatics comprising benzene and toluene; ethanol; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene; catalloy process resins; polypropylene-based compounds, materials, and alloys; and polybutene-1 polymers. Its Intermediates and Derivatives segment provides propylene oxide (PO); PO co-products, including styrene and TBA intermediates tertiary butyl alcohol, isobutylene, and tertiary butyl hydroperoxide; PO derivatives, such as propylene glycol, propylene glycol ethers, and butanediol; ethylene derivatives, such as ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, and other ethylene oxide derivatives; acetyls, including vinyl acetate monomer, acetic acid, and methanol; and fragrance and flavor chemicals. The company?s Refining and Oxyfuels segment offers refined petroleum products consisting of gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel, jet fuel, lubricants, alkylate, and oxygenated fuels, such as methyl tertiary butyl ether and ethyl tertiary butyl ether. Its Technology segment involves in the licensing of polyolefin process technologies; and supply of polyolefin catalysts and advanced catalysts. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$25.29
$0.52
2.099%
$3.21
$0.09
2.885%
$0.12
$0.02
20.000%
$0.01
$0.01
0.000%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.50
$0.00
0.000%
$2.56
$0.12
4.918%
$17.82
$0.20
1.135%
$35.15
$0.79
2.299%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
LYB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover