Trending ETFs
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.

Stock (NYSE)
EXPD
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$128.91 +2.24 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.00
Yield (Fwd)
Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.
0.00%
Analysis
View Ratings

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
N/A
Best dividend capture stocks in Dec
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
0.00%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
N/A
Industrials Avg Yield
N/A
5 best industrial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$18.416 B
Day’s Range
$127.14 - $129.14
Volume
848,900
52 Wk Low/High
$102.75 - $129.14
Percent off 52 Wk High
-0.18%
FY1 PE
26.45x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$4.87 / -4.82%

Payout Estimation Logic
Estimates are provided for securities with at least 5 consecutive payouts, special dividends not included. For ETFs and Mutual Funds, return of capital and capital gains distributions are not included.
  • If the last five payouts show limited variability, we estimate future payouts equal to the most recent one.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the average growth rate to the most recent payout.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are not all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the lowest growth rate (negative growth rates included) to the most recent payment.
Estimates are not provided for securities with less than 5 consecutive payouts.

Ratings - EXPD

Dividend Safety

A+

29 years of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

D

1.17% forward dividend yield. Bottom 50%.

Returns Risk

A+

18 estimates from sell-side analysts. Extensive coverage.

Returns Potential

A

10% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Top 40%.

Quant Recommendation - EXPD

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for EXPD are paid n/a. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

See Best Industrial Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top income & growth blend ideas in Industrial.

EXPD Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost

EXPD Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for EXPD

Dividend capture strategy is based on EXPD’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy EXPD shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

Purchase Date (Estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Date

N/A

Step 2: SEll EXPD shares when price recovers

Sell Date (Estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

N/A

Avg yield on cost

N/A

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for December.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrials

Industry: Transportation Logistics

No company description available.

Related Companies

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

AMSC ASA

$2.65

$0.00

0.000%

Mundys SpA

$23.45

-$0.97

-3.972%

Aena S.M.E. S.A. - ADR

$18.03

$0.08

0.446%

AIR T, INC.

$16.65

$0.00

0.000%

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Ordinary Shares - Class A

$1,886.00

$66.25

3.641%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited - NVDR

$1.64

-$0.20

-10.870%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited - ADR

$16.33

-$1.63

-9.076%

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste S.A. - ADR

$297.25

-$1.33

-0.445%

Aurizon Holdings Limited - ADR

$9.94

-$0.34

-3.307%

Aeroports de Paris SA - ADR

$12.88

$0.82

6.799%

