Luxfer Holdings PLC
Luxfer Holdings PLC
Compare LXFR to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
LXFR Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
LXFR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
LXFR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
-50.00%
|
25.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade LXFR using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading LXFR’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading LXFR’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Additional Links:
This company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of materials, components, and gas cylinders primarily to customers in the end-markets of environmental, healthcare, protection, and specialty technologies. The company operates in two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops, manufactures, and sells corrosion-resistant and flame-resistant magnesium alloys, extruded magnesium products, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, and photo-engraving plates for use in aerospace, automotive, defense, and graphic arts industries under the Magnesium Elektron brand name. This division also develops, manufactures, and sells specialty zirconium compounds for use in automotive exhaust catalysts, ceramic sensors, structural ceramics, aerospace thermal barrier coatings, water purification, and industrial chemical synthesis applications under the MEL Chemicals brand name. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminum, composites, and other metals. It develops, manufactures, and sells high-pressure aluminum and composite aluminum/carbon fiber gas containment cylinders for use in healthcare, breathing apparatus, electronics, fire-fighting, and transportation applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand name. This division also designs, manufactures, and sells highly complex and lightweight products for use in aerospace, automotive, rail transportation, and healthcare industries under the Superform brand name. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Australasia, and Asia. Luxfer Holdings PLC founded in 1898 and is based in Salford, the United Kingdom.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.12
$0.01
9.091%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$15.90
$0.00
0.000%
$23.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$48.00
-$0.30
-0.621%
$111.33
$1.28
1.163%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
LXFR Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover