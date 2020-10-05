This company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of materials, components, and gas cylinders primarily to customers in the end-markets of environmental, healthcare, protection, and specialty technologies. The company operates in two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops, manufactures, and sells corrosion-resistant and flame-resistant magnesium alloys, extruded magnesium products, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, and photo-engraving plates for use in aerospace, automotive, defense, and graphic arts industries under the Magnesium Elektron brand name. This division also develops, manufactures, and sells specialty zirconium compounds for use in automotive exhaust catalysts, ceramic sensors, structural ceramics, aerospace thermal barrier coatings, water purification, and industrial chemical synthesis applications under the MEL Chemicals brand name. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminum, composites, and other metals. It develops, manufactures, and sells high-pressure aluminum and composite aluminum/carbon fiber gas containment cylinders for use in healthcare, breathing apparatus, electronics, fire-fighting, and transportation applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand name. This division also designs, manufactures, and sells highly complex and lightweight products for use in aerospace, automotive, rail transportation, and healthcare industries under the Superform brand name. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Australasia, and Asia. Luxfer Holdings PLC founded in 1898 and is based in Salford, the United Kingdom.