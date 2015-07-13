Kadant Inc.
Compare KAI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
KAI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
KAI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
KAI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
4.60%
|
22.97%
|
58.26%
|
0%
|
0%
|
6
Trade KAI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading KAI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading KAI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.5
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.81%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.23%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.4900
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.52%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Raytheon Company Increases Dividend by 8.53%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Increases Dividend by 11.11%
Ani G
|
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends for...
News
6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Tuesday, July 14
Rupert Hadlow
|
Dividends are an effective income generation tool for both short and long term...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Additional Links:
This company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment and products for the papermaking, paper recycling, and processing industries. The company offers custom-engineered systems and equipments, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment, as well as individual components, for pulping, de-inking, screening, cleaning, and refining recycled and virgin fibers for preparation for entry into the paper machine. It also provides fluid-handling systems, including rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, engineered steam and condensate systems, precision unions, and components and controls that are used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process, as well as in the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. In addition, the company offers doctoring systems and related consumables for the operation of paper machines; doctor blades for leaning, creping, Web removing, flaking, and coating applications; and profiling systems that control moisture, Web curl, and gloss during paper converting. Further, it provides shower and fabric-conditioning, formation, and water-filtration systems that are used to clean paper machine fabrics and rolls; drain water from pulp mixtures; form the sheet or Web; and filter the process water for reuse. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells biodegradable and absorbent granules, which are primarily used as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. It primarily has operations in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$2.05
-$0.30
-12.766%
$13.50
$0.27
2.041%
$18.89
$0.58
2.724%
$40.75
$40.75
-0.123%
$0.37
-$0.02
-5.128%
$56.80
$1.97
3.593%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$48.25
$1.55
3.319%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
KAI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover