Dover Corp.
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
DOV Payout Estimates
DOV Payout History (Paid and Declared)
DOV Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
2.11%
12.79%
25.16%
90.20%
340.91%
17
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Additional Links:
Dover (DOV) is a global portfolio of manufacturing companies providing innovative components and equipment, specialty systems and support services for a variety of applications in the industrial products, engineered systems, fluid management and electronic technologies markets. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is based in New York, New York. Dover is largely affected by new regulations and customer requirements, as well as the cost of raw materials, including energy. Dover has been increasing dividends since 1956, and pays its dividends quarterly. Dover is known as a dividend aristocrat as it has increased dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years.
