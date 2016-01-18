Briggs & Stratton
BGG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
BGG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BGG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-32.14%
|
-30.91%
|
-22.45%
|
-30.91%
|
-35.59%
|
0
The Market Wrap for January 22: Goldman Sachs Proves the Vampire Squid Is Alive and Well
Aaron Levitt
|
We take a look at the most important market events that occurred during...
News
The Market Glance for January 18: Is Kinder Morgan Ready to Pipe Profits?
Aaron Levitt
|
We take a look at the most important events coming up for the...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Additional Links:
Briggs & Stratton- (BGG)- produces air cooled gasoline engines and engine powered outdoor equipment worldwide. This segment sells its power products under Briggs & Stratton, Craftsman, Ferris, Giant Vac, Murray, Simplicity, Snapper, and Troy-Bilt brands through various channels of retail distribution, such as consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$22.70
-$1.16
-4.862%
$41.04
-$0.79
-1.889%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$7.92
$7.92
4.279%
$6.00
$0.00
0.000%
$73.45
-$1.74
-2.314%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$38.32
$0.58
1.537%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$1.00
-$2.20
-68.750%
