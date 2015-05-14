Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies
Compare WTS to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
WTS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
WTS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
WTS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.76%
|
26.76%
|
55.17%
|
104.55%
|
157.14%
|
7
Trade WTS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading WTS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading WTS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
Why Boring Water Is Finally Winning
Aaron Levitt
|
Low supply, aging infrastructure and rapidly increasing demand all underscore the reason why...
News
PepsiCo Increases Dividend by 7%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends during the...
News
4 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Thursday, May 14
Jeff Valks
|
There are four stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday, May 14.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
Additional Links:
Watts Water Technologies- (WTS)-designs, manufactures, and sells water safety and flow control products primarily for the water quality, water safety, water flow control, and water conservation markets in North America, Europe, and China. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.79
$0.01
1.282%
$23.80
$0.20
0.847%
$111.53
$2.17
1.984%
$11.95
$0.07
0.589%
$23.50
$0.31
1.337%
$103.50
$2.72
2.699%
$39.62
$0.69
1.772%
$109.99
$4.38
4.147%
$0.05
$0.00
0.000%
$24.80
$24.80
0.000%
WTS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
