Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation
Compare ROK to Popular Industrials Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
ROK Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ROK Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ROK Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
7.82%
|
33.90%
|
64.44%
|
238.79%
|
285.29%
|
10
Trade ROK using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ROK’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ROK’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Apple Increases Dividend by 15.87%
Anish Sharma
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
American Electric Power Company Increases Dividend by 5%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
Do Robots and Dividends Go Hand in Hand?
Aaron Levitt
|
2017 could be the year robots hit the mainstream, leading to significant investing...
News
Starbucks Increases Dividend by 25%
Ani G
|
Here's a list of stocks that increased their dividend on the week of...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
Additional Links:
Rockwell Automation- (ROK)-provides industrial automation power, control, and information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.75
$0.01
1.351%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.04
$0.00
0.000%
$2.62
$0.09
3.557%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.73
$0.01
1.389%
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$64.59
$0.74
1.159%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
ROK Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover