Eaton Corp
Compare ETN to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.69%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.42%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.35%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.69%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.58%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
ETN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ETN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ETN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
7.58%
|
24.56%
|
44.90%
|
42.00%
|
61.36%
|
1
Trade ETN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ETN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ETN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-07
|$0.2400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.40%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.25%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.4000
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.1
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.0600
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.14%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-14
|$0.1300
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.12%
|1.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-16
|$0.1750
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.28%
|1.4
News & Research
News
News
Visa, Walmart and Exxon Mobil Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The Industrials Could Be Bouncing Back
Aaron Levitt
|
For dividend seekers, there are plenty of high-yield opportunities with capital gains potential...
News
Intel Corporation Leads 140 Securities Going Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Medical Technology Aristocrat With 40 Years of Dividend Increases Re-Enters Best Dividend Stocks List
Abhishek Gupte
|
Dividend.com has re-added a leading medical device firm to the Best Dividend Stocks...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Everything You Wanted to Know About BDCs
Sam Bourgi
|
The second-longest bull market in U.S. history hasn’t deterred yield-seeking investors from turning...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
Additional Links:
Eaton Corporation (ETN) is a power management company that designs, manufactures, markets, and services electrical systems and components worldwide. ETN has five units: Electrical Americas and Electrical Rest of World, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Truck, and Automotive. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Eaton is largely affected by the price of raw materials, as well as intellectual property rights. Eaton has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. Eaton pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$6.10
$6.10
0.000%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.31
-$0.02
-6.061%
$10.10
-$1.25
-11.013%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$5.20
$0.04
0.775%
$110.14
-$1.39
-1.246%
$2.36
-$0.06
-2.479%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.75
-$0.04
-5.063%
