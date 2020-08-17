Home
Otis Worldwide Corp

Stock (NYSE)
OTIS
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$84.5 +0.75 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$1.36
Yield (Fwd)
1.61%
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
3.7 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in May
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
35.49%
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
3 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Industrials Avg Yield
4.86%
5 best industrial dividend stocks
Market Cap
$34.278 B
Day’s Range
$82.9 - $84.64
Volume
2,172,200
52 Wk Low/High
$62.49 - $87.33
Percent off 52 Wk High
-3.24%
FY1 PE
22.05x
FY1 EPS / Growth
$3.83 / 10.86%

OTIS's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
17.2%
Increase
Next Amount
$0.3400
Next Pay Date
Jun 09, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.2900
Last Pay Date
Mar 10, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: May 18, 2023

Ratings - OTIS

Dividend Safety

A+

11% FY1 EPS growth. Stable.

Yield Attractiveness

C

1.64% forward dividend yield. Bottom 50%.

Returns Risk

A+

0.8 beta (5Y monthly). Diversifier.

Returns Potential

A+

30% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Top 20%.

Quant Recommendation - OTIS

Maximize Income Goal

Target

Yields of 7-9%

Horizon

Short

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

High Dividend Stocks

Retirement Income Goal

Target

Blend low volatility & yield

Horizon

Long

Risk

Low

Strategy

Dividend Protection Stocks

Monthly Income Goal

Regular payouts for OTIS are paid quarterly. Recommendation not provided. See Best Monthly Dividend Stocks Model Portfolio for our top monthly income ideas.

Growth Goal

Target

Market-beating returns

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Dividend Growth Stocks

Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns

Horizon

Moderate

Risk

Moderate

Strategy

Best Dividend Stocks

Sector Income & Growth Goal

Target

Blend yield & returns in the Industrial sector

Horizon

Long

Risk

Moderate-to-high

Strategy

Industrial Dividend Stocks

OTIS Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2025e - -
2025-06-10
 2025-04-22 2025-05-19 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2025-03-10
 2025-02-03 2025-02-17 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2024e - -
2024-12-10
 2024-10-25 2024-11-15 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2024-09-10
 2024-07-26 2024-08-16 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2024-06-10
 2024-04-22 2024-05-17 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2024-03-08
 2024-02-02 2024-02-16 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2023e - -
2023-12-08
 2023-10-27 2023-11-17 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2023-09-08
 2023-07-28 2023-08-18 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2023-06-09
 2023-04-25 2023-05-18 $0.3400 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.40%
2023-03-10
 2023-02-02 2023-02-16 $0.2900 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.35%

OTIS Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$1.11

20.65%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023e

$1.31

18.02%

29.73%

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024e

$1.36

3.82%

13.92%

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for OTIS

Dividend capture strategy is based on OTIS’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy OTIS shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

Sep 07, 2023

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

Sep 08, 2023

Step 2: SEll OTIS shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

Sep 12, 2023

Avg Price Recovery

3.7 Days

Avg yield on cost

0.34%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for May.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrials

Industry: Electrical Equipment

No company description available.

