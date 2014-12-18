NL Industries
NL Payout Estimates
NL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
NL Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Electrical Equipment
Additional Links:
NL Industries- (NL)-manufactures security products, precision ball bearing slides, and ergonomic computer support systems. The company offers locking mechanisms and other security products, such as disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and eLocks that are used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, vending and gaming machines, parking meters, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, office furniture, and medical cabinet security. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.04
$0.00
0.000%
$42.66
$0.95
2.278%
$0.30
-$0.05
-14.286%
$0.21
$0.00
0.000%
$0.23
-$0.03
-11.538%
$0.75
$0.01
1.351%
$10.40
-$0.59
-5.369%
$2.62
$0.09
3.557%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$6.10
$6.10
0.000%
