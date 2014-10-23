L-3 Communications Holdings
L-3 Communications Holdings
LLL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
LLL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
LLL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-46.88%
|
-39.29%
|
-29.17%
|
21.43%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Union Pacific Corporation Increases Dividend by 10%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
The Market Wrap for February 1: Powell to the Rescue
Aaron Levitt
|
One of the common themes over the last few weeks has been uncertainty.
News
The Burgeoning Aerospace Battle
Aaron Levitt
|
With higher budgets and the constant threat of conflict, the defense sector has...
News
Microsoft Corporation Leads 150 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 15 major stocks going ex-dividend this week out of a total...
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
A Nonconventional Way to Find Reliable Dividend Stocks
Jared Cummans
|
Stocks that have big contracts with the U.S. government
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Dividend.com Guide to Investing in ETFs
Shauna O'Brien
|
ETFs can be a great option for dividend investors who are seeking additional...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Aerospace Defense
Additional Links:
L3 Communications (LLL)-provides command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C3ISR) systems; and aircraft modernization and maintenance, and government services primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$35.35
$0.38
1.087%
$914.00
$29.00
3.277%
$0.14
-$0.02
-12.500%
$0.12
$0.00
0.000%
$3.30
$0.73
28.405%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$75.00
$2.13
2.923%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
LLL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover