MCK Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.59%
|
42.86%
|
66.67%
|
233.33%
|
566.67%
|
3
Stanley Black & Decker and NetEase Inc Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
The Market Wrap for September 20: Trade Continues to Ease
Aaron Levitt
|
With economic data being relatively good and the earnings season pretty much over,...
News
Union Pacific Corporation Increases Dividend by 9.6%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Securities increasing dividend and going ex-dividend this week
News
Bank of America Increases Dividend by 60%
Anish Sharma
|
This week, Bank of America, alongside 14 other major stocks, increases its dividend.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Health Care Facilities Services
Additional Links:
McKesson Corp- (MCK)-provides supply, information, and care management products and services for the healthcare industry. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical Solutions, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Provider Technologies. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$48.79
-$0.13
-0.266%
$29.91
$0.77
2.642%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.04
$0.01
33.333%
$240.29
-$1.86
-0.768%
$0.58
$0.00
0.000%
$18.37
-$0.05
-0.271%
$5.09
$0.33
6.933%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.25
-$0.01
-3.846%
