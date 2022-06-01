Home
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Ltd - ADR

Stock (OTC)
BDUUY
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$30.53 +30.53 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.33
Yield (Fwd)
1.07%
Payout Change
Increase
Price as of:
$30.53 +30.53 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.33
Yield (Fwd)
1.07%
$30.53 +0%
Dividend (Fwd)
$0.33
Yield (Fwd)
1.07%
Payout Change
Increase
Analysis
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD & DIV

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Ltd - ADR

BDUUY | stock

$30.53

5.46%

$8.97 B

1.07%

$0.33

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
14.0 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in Sep
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Annually
Health Care Avg Yield
1.58%
5 best health care dividend stocks
Market Cap
$8.969 B
Day’s Range
$30.53 - $30.53
Volume
100
52 Wk Low/High
$28.95 - $30.53
Percent off 52 Wk High
0.00%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

BDUUY's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
40.4%
Cut
Next Amount
$0.3264
Next Pay Date
Oct 17, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Annually
Last Amount
$0.2325
Last Pay Date
May 16, 2022
Type
Regular
Freq
Annually
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Sep 13, 2022

Dividend Safety

?

Years of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

?

Forward dividend yield

Returns Risk

?

Beta.

Returns Potential

?

Price target upside according to sell-side analysts.

Quant Recommendation - BDUUY

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

BDUUY Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2024e - -
2024-11-15
 2024-09-27 2024-10-11 $0.1392 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Annually - 0.46%
2024-05-07
 2024-02-23 2024-03-08 $0.1392 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Annually - 0.46%
2023e - -
2023-11-15
 2023-09-28 2023-10-12 $0.1392 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Annually - 0.46%
2023-05-05
 2023-02-23 2023-03-09 $0.1392 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Annually - 0.46%
2022e - -
2022-10-17
 - 2022-09-13 $0.3264 Approximate Dividend Rate Regular Annually - 1.08%
2022-05-16
 - 2022-03-08 $0.2325 Income Regular Annually - 0.89%

BDUUY Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2021

$1.00

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2022

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023e

$0.28

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for BDUUY

Dividend capture strategy is based on BDUUY’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy BDUUY shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll BDUUY shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

14.0 Days

Avg yield on cost

1.62%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for September.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Health Care

Industry: Health Care Facilities Services

No company description available.

Related Companies

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

Nextage Therapeutics Ltd

$1.30

$0.33

34.021%

M1 Kliniken AG

$11.73

$0.05

0.428%

Medical Facilities Corp

$7.86

$0.17

2.211%

Medpace Holdings Inc

$146.82

-$0.89

-0.603%

Syneos Health Inc - Ordinary Shares - Class A

$47.41

-$0.21

-0.441%

Neuronetics Inc

$2.33

-$0.03

-1.271%

Sera Prognostics Inc - Ordinary Shares Class A

$1.74

$0.06

3.571%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd. - ADR

$6.70

$0.06

0.904%

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd

$2.08

$0.13

6.667%

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd - ADR

$10.06

$0.03

0.299%

