Mylan NV
Compare MYL to Popular Health Care Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
MYL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MYL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MYL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade MYL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MYL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MYL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for August 2: Powell Delivers…Sort Of
Aaron Levitt
|
The last few weeks of trading led up to this week’s delivery of...
News
The Market Wrap for March 1: Déjà Vu – The Fed & China Are Back on Top
Aaron Levitt
|
It’s beginning to feel a bit old hat as many of the previous...
News
Get Ready to Spend a LOT on Healthcare
Aaron Levitt
|
Your healthcare expenses might end up being a lot higher than what you...
News
Big Pharma’s Big Biotech Problem
Aaron Levitt
|
Big Pharma, affected by the 'patent cliff', are relying more and more on...
Research
Trump's Victory
How Will Healthcare Stocks Be Affected by Donald Trump's Win?
Aaron Levitt
|
How will healthcare stocks be affected by Donald Trump's wins?
If Hillary Clinton Wins
How Will Healthcare Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Aaron Levitt
|
How Will Healthcare Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
No company description available.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1,037.00
$2.20
0.213%
$13.86
-$1.43
-9.353%
$442.85
$442.85
0.000%
$0.92
-$0.07
-7.071%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$61.24
$0.82
1.357%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$316.61
$12.54
4.124%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$33.70
$0.86
2.619%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
MYL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover