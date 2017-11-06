Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
Compare REGN to Popular Health Care Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
REGN Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
REGN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
REGN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade REGN using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading REGN’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading REGN’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for October 9: Stocks Gyrate on Stimulus Hopes
Aaron Levitt
|
The week was filled with positive M&A news, strong corporate announcements and overall...
News
The Market Wrap for October 2: The Market’s Spookiest Month Starts With More Volatility
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, traders kept stocks moving somewhat higher as they digested the...
News
The Big Dividend Play in Big Biotech
Aaron Levitt
|
Healthcare remains one of the most exciting and dynamic sectors in the entire...
News
The Market Glance for November 6: Big Week for Big Pharma
Asif Imtiaz
|
It is going to be a data-light week, but as usual, we will...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
No company description available.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$2.23
$0.01
0.450%
$0.26
-$0.01
-3.704%
$0.04
$0.00
0.000%
$11.64
$0.15
1.305%
$0.07
$0.02
40.000%
$73.74
-$0.52
-0.700%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$4.84
$0.09
1.895%
$3.08
-$0.01
-0.324%
$5.46
$0.02
0.368%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
REGN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover