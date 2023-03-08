Home
Triumph Financial Inc - 7.125% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C 1/40 Int

TFINP: NASDAQ (Stock)

Triumph Financial Inc - 7.125% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C 1/40 Int

TFINP: NASDAQ (Stock)

Triumph Financial Inc - 7.125% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C 1/40 Int

Analysis
Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
N/A
Best dividend capture stocks in Mar
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
1 yrs
Dividend Frequency
N/A
Financials Avg Yield
N/A
6 best financial dividend stocks
Market Cap
N/A
Day’s Range
$24.6 - $24.6
Volume
3
52 Wk Low/High
$22.0 - $27.61
Percent off 52 Wk High
-10.90%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

TFINP's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
N/A
Next Amount
$0.4453
Next Pay Date
Mar 30, 2023
Type
Unknown
Freq
N/A
Last Amount
$0.4453
Last Pay Date
Dec 30, 2022
Type
Unknown
Freq
N/A
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: Mar 14, 2023

Ratings - TFINP

Dividend Safety

?

Years of consecutive dividend increase.

Yield Attractiveness

?

Forward dividend yield

Returns Risk

?

Beta.

Returns Potential

?

Price target upside according to sell-side analysts.

Quant Recommendation - TFINP

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

TFINP Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2023e - -
2023-03-30
 2023-02-28 2023-03-14 $0.4453 Income Unknown - - -
2022 - -
2022-12-30
 2022-11-30 2022-12-14 $0.4453 Initial Unknown - - 1.82%
2006 - -
2006-09-18
 - - $0.2058 Accrued Dividend, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2006-06-30
 - 2006-06-27 $0.2375 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -
2006-03-31
 - 2006-03-28 $0.2375 Income, Non-Qualified Regular Quarterly - -

TFINP Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.45

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for TFINP

Dividend capture strategy is based on TFINP’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy TFINP shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll TFINP shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

N/A

Avg yield on cost

N/A

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for March.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financials

Industry: Specialty Finance

No company description available.

