Two Harbors Investment Corp
Compare TWO to Popular Dividend Stocks
4.2
3.23%
58.69%
6.16%
8
4.4
2.58%
53.35%
5.01%
10
4.8
2.55%
48.37%
13.24%
10
4.4
2.25%
53.69%
8.07%
10
4.8
2.25%
54.25%
10.73%
9
TWO Payout Estimates
TWO Payout History (Paid and Declared)
TWO Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
18.44%
-10.22%
-19.71%
221.15%
0%
1
Trade TWO using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading TWO's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
How much you could have earned from trading TWO's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FedEx Increases Dividend by 25%
Anish Sharma
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends on the...
Oracle Increases Dividend by 26.67%
Ani G
Following is a snapshot of the 15 major stocks that increased dividends last...
Are the Mortgage REITs Finally Sells?
Aaron Levitt
Real estate investment trusts (REITs), especially mortgage REITs, have become popular for investors...
Are the Mortgage REITs a Big Dividend Buy?
Aaron Levitt
With the Fed potentially halting its plan to increase interest rates, mortgage REITs...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a REIT that focuses on investing, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and other investments. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the large majority of its earnings as dividends, and as a result, has a high dividend yield and payout ratio. Two Harbors has been paying dividends since 2009, and has increased them every year until 2013, where they took a substantial cut. Two Harbors pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$1.00
-$0.07
-6.542%
$32.01
$0.10
0.313%
$0.85
-$0.05
-5.556%
$25.24
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$13.08
-$0.02
-0.153%
$30.64
$0.70
2.338%
$8.55
$0.13
1.544%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
