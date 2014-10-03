Chimera Investment Corporation
Chimera Investment Corporation
Compare CIM to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
CIM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CIM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CIM Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
3.09%
|
11.11%
|
-6.98%
|
0%
|
1
Trade CIM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CIM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CIM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Trending: Invesco Pivots to Agency Mortgage RMBS Following Crash
Iuri Struta
|
Readers’ attention these past two weeks shifted to mortgage real estate investment trusts.
News
Chimera Investment Corp. Cuts Dividend by 40% Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
|
Chimera Investment Corp. Cuts Dividend
News
Low-Priced Stocks, Big Dividends
Evan Cooper
|
Low-Priced Stocks, Big Dividends
News
The Market Wrap for May 6: Clorox Keeps It Clean
Aaron Levitt
|
Each week Dividend.com summarizes the weeks most important market events.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Which of These Seven Typical Investors Are You?
Vanessa Page
|
Dividend.com dives into seven different portfolio styles and what they say about your...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
4 Dividend-Friendly Industries
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
4 Dividend-Friendly Industries
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Additional Links:
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a specialty finance company that invests in mortgage-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage loans, real-estate related securities, and other types of assets. It is focused on providing risk-adjusted returns to investors over the long term through dividends and capital appreciation. This REIT is based out of New York, New York and was founded in 2007. CIM is regulated heavily by the U.S. government and the SEC. CIM operates in a highly competitive market, and there are many more established players, which can affect its business greatly. CIM has been paying dividends since its inception. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the large majority of its earnings. It has increased and cut its dividend multiple times since its inception. CIM pays out dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$25.29
$0.18
0.717%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$48.24
$2.95
6.514%
$24.30
-$0.49
-1.977%
$3.83
$0.02
0.525%
$0.36
$0.01
2.857%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.06
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$2.83
$0.12
4.428%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
CIM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover